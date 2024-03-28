Analysts Set Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Target Price at $18.29

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several research analysts have commented on ONB shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

