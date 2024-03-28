Analysts Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Price Target at $95.27

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on THC

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,124,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $65,580,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $104.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $107.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.