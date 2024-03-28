Analysts Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $164.71

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.71.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,871,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $145.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

