Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) PT at $88.00

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.88.

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

WNS stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. WNS has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of WNS by 86.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 19.7% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 103.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 214,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 994,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

