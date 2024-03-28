Analyzing Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) & TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TKO Group and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 3 11 0 2.79 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

TKO Group presently has a consensus target price of $107.46, indicating a potential upside of 24.39%. Given TKO Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

TKO Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TKO Group and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 3.02% 3.11% 2.12% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -62.56% -5.01% -4.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TKO Group and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.68 billion 8.87 $208.18 million $0.68 127.04 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $6.35 million 6.38 -$10.82 million N/A N/A

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TKO Group beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.