Analyzing Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) and Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Derwent London’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $6.41 billion 1.88 $472.67 million $0.48 15.96 Derwent London $330.65 million 8.79 -$592.41 million N/A N/A

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Derwent London.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 8.21% 5.62% 0.33% Derwent London N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Derwent London’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Derwent London has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Daiwa Securities Group and Derwent London, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Derwent London 0 3 1 0 2.25

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Derwent London on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daiwa Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc. for individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment invests in monetary claims, loans, private equities, and real estate properties, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource sectors. The company also offers research and consulting, and information services, as well as engages in the office work activities. In addition, it is involved in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Derwent London

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt. We capitalise on the unique qualities of each of our properties – taking a fresh approach to the regeneration of every building with a focus on anticipating tenant requirements and an emphasis on design. Reflecting and supporting our long-term success, the business has a strong balance sheet with modest leverage, a robust income stream and flexible financing. As part of our commitment to lead the industry in mitigating climate change, Derwent London has committed to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030, publishing its pathway to achieving this goal in July 2020. In 2019 the Group became the first UK REIT to sign a Revolving Credit Facility with a 'green' tranche. At the same time, we also launched our Green Finance Framework and signed the Better Buildings Partnership's climate change commitment. The Group is a member of the 'RE100' which recognises Derwent London as an influential company, committed to 100% renewable power by purchasing renewable energy, a key step in becoming a net zero carbon business. Derwent London is one of the property companies worldwide to have science-based carbon targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Landmark buildings in our 5.4 million sq ft portfolio include 1 Soho Place W1, 80 Charlotte Street W1, Brunel Building W2, White Collar Factory EC1, Angel Building EC1, 1-2 Stephen Street W1, Horseferry House SW1 and Tea Building E1. In January 2022 we were proud to announce that we had achieved the National Equality Standard – the UK's highest benchmark for equality, diversity and inclusion. In May 2023 we were recognised on the Sunday Times Best Places to Work List 2023 within the medium-sized organisation category and in the following month we won two OAS awards – West End New Build for Soho Place W1 and Developer of the Year whilst we were also highly commended for The Featherstone Building in the City New Build category. In October 2023, White Collar Factory EC1 won the BCO's Test of Time 2023 award, Soho Place W1 won the British Construction Industry Awards' Best Commercial Property Project of the Year and Derwent London was awarded the EG Employer Award. In March 2023 we placed in the top three of the Property Sector in Management Today's Britain's Most Admired Companies awards 2022. In October 2022, 80 Charlotte Street won the BCO's Best National Commercial Workplace award 2022. In 2013 the Company launched a voluntary Community Fund which has to date supported over 160 community projects in the West End and the Tech Belt. The Company is a public limited company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of its registered office is 25 Savile Row, London, W1S 2ER.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.