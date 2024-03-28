Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman Acquires 732 Shares of Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.24 ($6,308.91).

Shares of EDIN opened at GBX 686 ($8.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 527.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 667.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 665.01. Edinburgh Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 612.70 ($7.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 689 ($8.71). The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,076.92%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

