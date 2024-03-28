AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Receives $50.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $666,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AppLovin by 1,642.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 171,586 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

