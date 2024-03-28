ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARC Resources

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

ARC Resources Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARX opened at C$23.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.53.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.1692732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.05%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.