Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 765.5% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

AACT stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,712,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,110 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 152,411 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $2,539,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $1,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

