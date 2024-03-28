Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 647.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

