Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $287.04 and last traded at $287.85. Approximately 572,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,459,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.83.

Specifically, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,084 shares of company stock valued at $79,741,091. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.45 and its 200 day moving average is $232.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.