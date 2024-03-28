ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 944,654 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 944,654 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 2.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Shopify worth $468,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

NYSE SHOP opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 873.65 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

