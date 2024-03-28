Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATH. TD Securities downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.67.

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$5.20 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4798903 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

