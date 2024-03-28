Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Bank of America

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

AY stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

