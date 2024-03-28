Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.45

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.97. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARR opened at GBX 244.75 ($3.09) on Thursday. Aurora Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 252.86 ($3.20). The company has a market capitalization of £186.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,157.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 228.49.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

