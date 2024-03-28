Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.45

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.97. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aurora Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ARR opened at GBX 244.75 ($3.09) on Thursday. Aurora Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 252.86 ($3.20). The company has a market capitalization of £186.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,157.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 228.49.
About Aurora Investment Trust
