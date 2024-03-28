Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Australian Clinical Labs Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Australian Clinical Labs news, insider Christine Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of Australian Clinical Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,160.00 ($30,823.53). 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Australian Clinical Labs Company Profile

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

Featured Articles

