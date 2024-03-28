Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Insider Stephen King Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVGGet Free Report) insider Stephen King sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.93), for a total value of £21,060 ($26,614.43).

Avingtrans Trading Up 1.3 %

LON AVG opened at GBX 390 ($4.93) on Thursday. Avingtrans plc has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.17) and a one year high of GBX 454.85 ($5.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 370.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 380.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2,031.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Avingtrans’s payout ratio is presently 2,631.58%.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

