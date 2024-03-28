B. Riley Weighs in on Bitcoin Depot Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

BTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

BTM opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTM. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

