Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$51.50 and last traded at C$51.38, with a volume of 42968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.25.

Specifically, Director Stephen James Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. Also, Director Stephen James Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $139,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BDGI. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.11.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

