Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.36% from the stock’s current price.

Bakkt Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of BKKT opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.19. Bakkt has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $54,364.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 667,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,508 shares of company stock worth $1,123,925 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

About Bakkt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Bakkt during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 492,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,965,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 295,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

