Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.36% from the stock’s current price.
Bakkt Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of BKKT opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.19. Bakkt has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.75.
In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $54,364.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 667,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,508 shares of company stock worth $1,123,925 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
