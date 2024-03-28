Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 238.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.75 ($3.02).
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 270 ($3.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Barclays Stock Up 0.4 %
Barclays Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,962.96%.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
