Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$6.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.65.

BTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of BTE opened at C$4.77 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.92.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.6898638 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is presently -27.27%.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

