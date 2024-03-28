Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $39.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after acquiring an additional 609,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,028,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after buying an additional 1,060,104 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,317,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,867,000 after buying an additional 223,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,533,000 after buying an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

