Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $694,847.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

