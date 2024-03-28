Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.26.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
