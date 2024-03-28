Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bilibili

Bilibili Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BILI stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.