BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $16.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $2.88 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $88.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

