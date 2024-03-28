Bitcoin Depot Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTM. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

BTM stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at $840,077.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Featured Articles

