Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 189.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BTDR. Benchmark began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Shares of BTDR opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $770.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 880.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 303,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 245,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.