Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BKH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

