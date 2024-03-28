Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 39,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 491,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,821,000 after buying an additional 47,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

EMR opened at $113.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

