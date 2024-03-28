Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 39,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 491,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,821,000 after buying an additional 47,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

EMR opened at $113.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.