Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Up 2,350.0% in March

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 298,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWAQ opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Blue World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

