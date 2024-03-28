BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Trading Up 0.3%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$129.02 and last traded at C$128.56. Approximately 47,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 44,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$128.12.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$125.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.77.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.