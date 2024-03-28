Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) Insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux Sells 141,554 Shares

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux sold 141,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.31), for a total value of £259,043.82 ($327,364.87).

Boku Price Performance

LON:BOKU opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.08 million, a PE ratio of 18,500.00 and a beta of -0.17. Boku, Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.97 ($2.44). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.65) price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

