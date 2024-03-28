BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

BOX opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.83.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,410 shares of company stock worth $3,641,249. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

