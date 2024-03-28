Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.76.

Shares of BRZE opened at $50.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. Braze has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

