Brokerages Set ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Target Price at $39.00

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

