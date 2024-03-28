Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Price Target at $176.70

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $128.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

