Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $57.71

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $884.59 million, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

