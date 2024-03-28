Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target at $3.97

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.97.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 12.25. The company has a market cap of $831.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.67.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.
