Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT at $88.88

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $114.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

