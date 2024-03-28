Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) PT at $235.56

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get IDEX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

IDEX Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,409,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,722,000 after buying an additional 833,772 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in IDEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $245.09 on Monday. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.09 and a 200-day moving average of $213.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.