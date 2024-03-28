Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) PT at GBX 254.17

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 254.17 ($3.21).

MKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.79) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 265.90 ($3.36) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 154.30 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,329.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

(Get Free Report

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.