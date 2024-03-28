Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Price Target at $85.90

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Timken alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Timken

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $88.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $12,398,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Timken by 31.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 164,421 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Timken by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.