Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $262.54

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.54.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,835,000 after buying an additional 105,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after acquiring an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,308,000 after buying an additional 66,634 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $272.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

