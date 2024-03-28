Brokerages Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Target Price at $201.47

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.47.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $213.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.41 and its 200 day moving average is $178.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

