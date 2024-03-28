Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) PT at $23.06

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 116,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

