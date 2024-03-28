Brokers Offer Predictions for Contango Ore, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Contango Ore in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Contango Ore’s current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Contango Ore’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTGO. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark began coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Monday.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Shares of Contango Ore stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.54. Contango Ore has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Shortz sold 3,635 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $75,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,906.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,451 shares of company stock valued at $323,004. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 633.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 309,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 227.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

