BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$105.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.62.

DOO opened at C$86.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.17. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

