Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Update

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCTS opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCTS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

